Carolina Hurricanes: The Year 2017 is the Year of the Rookie

The Carolina Hurricanes season maybe coming to a close, but 2017 is already proving itself to be the year for Canes rookies. For the last three years, the Carolina Hurricanes have rebuilt their prospect pipeline with a slew of picks from drafts in 2014, 15, and 16. Now, those picks are starting to turn into legitimate NHL players for the Canes.

