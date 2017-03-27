Carolina Hurricanes sign Foegele, Smallman to entry-level contracts
The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday signed a pair of players, left wing Warren Foegele and right wing Spencer Smallman , to entry level contracts. Both players will remain with their junior clubs through their postseason runs, and will be eligible to join the Charlotte Checkers at the conclusion of their seasons presuming the Checkers are still playing.
