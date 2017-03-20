Carolina Hurricanes sign Callum Booth to three-year entry level deal

The Carolina Hurricanes are getting an early start on signing their prospects this year, agreeing to terms on Thursday with goaltender Callum Booth on a three-year entry level deal. Booth, who turns 20 in May, was a fourth-round pick from the 2015 NHL Draft who was selected four spots ahead of fellow Canes QMJHL prospect Nicolas Roy.

