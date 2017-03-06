Carolina Hurricanes Season: What Happ...

Carolina Hurricanes Season: What Happened? Cam Ward Happened

From being a point out of a playoff position to start the year to the bottom of the Metropolitan division, something has gone wrong with the Carolina Hurricanes Remember when the Carolina Hurricanes sat one point out of the playoffs with like three games in hand? I know it's hard to think of those days as the team continues is gentle slide down into the muddy bottom of the Metropolitan river. But at one point this season the Hurricanes were competing for a playoff spot and actually winning games on a regular basis.

