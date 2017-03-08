Carolina Hurricanes recall Valentin Zykov, Checkers make minor-league goaltending pickup
The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled Valentin Zykov from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League to fill their available forward roster spot. The spot had been filled by Sebastian Aho who double-shifted in last night's 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche .
