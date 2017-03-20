Carolina Hurricanes Recall Andrej Nestrasil and Patrick Brown from...
It was a quiet trade deadline day for the Carolina Hurricanes , but there is some news to speak of entering tonight's tilt with the Tampa Bay Lightning . Ron Francis announced in Wednesday's post-trade deadline press conference that forwards Andrej Nestrasil and Patrick Brown have been recalled by the Hurricanes and are expected to play in Tampa.
