Carolina Hurricanes recall Alex Nedeljkovic from ECHL Florida Everblades

With Eddie Lack seemingly on the mend, tweeting last night that he would be able to leave the hospital today, the Carolina Hurricanes may have dodged a bullet in that his injury did not require a longer stay. However, the Canes needed to make a recall to replace Lack on the roster, which they did this morning, recalling Alex Nedeljkovic from the ECHL Florida Everblades.

