Carolina Hurricanes recall Alex Nedeljkovic from ECHL Florida Everblades
With Eddie Lack seemingly on the mend, tweeting last night that he would be able to leave the hospital today, the Carolina Hurricanes may have dodged a bullet in that his injury did not require a longer stay. However, the Canes needed to make a recall to replace Lack on the roster, which they did this morning, recalling Alex Nedeljkovic from the ECHL Florida Everblades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC