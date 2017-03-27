Carolina Hurricanes recall Alex Nedel...

Carolina Hurricanes recall Alex Nedeljkovic from ECHL Florida Everblades

18 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

With Eddie Lack seemingly on the mend, tweeting last night that he would be able to leave the hospital today, the Carolina Hurricanes may have dodged a bullet in that his injury did not require a longer stay. However, the Canes needed to make a recall to replace Lack on the roster, which they did this morning, recalling Alex Nedeljkovic from the ECHL Florida Everblades.

