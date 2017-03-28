Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Leading the Charge
Jeffrey Scott Skinner is single-handedly propelling the Carolina Hurricanes into a late season playoff push. As writing, he has scored 11 goals in his last 11 games.
