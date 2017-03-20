Carolina Hurricanes Game Day Thoughts...

Carolina Hurricanes Game Day Thoughts: The Computer Boys are Back in Town

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cardiac Cane

It's time to sing "Bienvenido a Miami" as the Carolina Hurricanes move on to their next stop on the four-game road trip Not only are the Carolina Hurricanes unlucky when they play well, they are also unlucky when they play poorly . Continuing their road trip against teams that once thought they had a shot at the playoffs, the Hurricanes visit sunny Miami, Florida Remember the last time the Hurricanes played the Panthers? Never has a mid-season win resulted in some of the best free nationwide advertising for a taxi service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cardiac Cane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC