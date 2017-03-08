Carolina Hurricanes Call Up Forward Valentin Zykov
The Carolina Hurricanes announced this afternoon the call-up of Valentin Zykov to Raleigh. Although today was a travel day with no media access, it is probably safe to assume that Zykov's arrival at the club means either Phil Di Giuseppe or Brock McGinn will be out of action for a bit longer.
