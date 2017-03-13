Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders: Projected Lines and Rosters

Another injury has scrambled the lineup for the Carolina Hurricanes for the second time in as many games. This time, the upper-body injury to Valentin Zykov and the existing injuries to Phil Di Giuseppe and Brock McGinn have necessitated a callup for Lucas Wallmark , who makes his NHL debut tonight on a line with Joakim Nordstrom and Lee Stempniak .

