Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders Monday, March 13, 2017 - 7:30 pm ET Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY NBCSN - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Lighthouse Hockey Tonight is the third matchup of the five-game season series between the Islanders and Hurricanes. The Canes are 2-0 so far this season, winning 7-4 in Raleigh on January 14 and 5-4 in overtime in Brooklyn on February 4. The game tonight is the Canes' token appearance on NBCSN this season.

