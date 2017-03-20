Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes: Preview, Game Notes, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes Sunday, March 5th, 2017 - 8:30 pm Gila River Arena - Glendale, AZ FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: F ive For Howling The Canes begin a two-game road trip to the only two teams worse than them in the league standings tonight. After tonight, they take a short flight to Denver where they face the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.