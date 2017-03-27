Carolina Hurricanes assign Valentin Zykov to Charlotte Checkers
Yesterday, we speculated that the Hurricanes reassigning Patrick Brown to the Charlotte Checkers could mean that Valentin Zykov was close to a return from his upper body injury. Turns out that was indeed the case, although the Canes preferred to call up Lucas Wallmark instead, so Zykov has been reassigned to the Checkers this afternoon.
