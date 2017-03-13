Carolina Hurricanes Assign Lucas Wallmark to Charlotte Checkers
The Hurricanes announced today that Lucas Wallmark , who played three games with Carolina earlier this week, has been reassigned to the Charlotte Checkers. Wallmark scored his first NHL point with the Hurricanes on Tuesday against the New York Islanders , assisting on a Joakim Nordstrom goal.
