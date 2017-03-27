Behind Enemy Lines: Blue Jackets anticipating a deep playoff run

With seven games remaining, including tonight's final matchup of the year with the Hurricanes, they have already set franchise records for wins with 49, six more than their 43 in 2013-14, and points with 105, 12 more than they've ever had before. Their goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky , is the odds -on favorite for the Vezina Trophy.

