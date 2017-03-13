Avalanche riding on a hot streak

5 hrs ago

Avalanche center Matt Duchene and Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen battle for the puck along the boards during the third period March 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver,. Colorado beat Carolina and New Jersey, then lost to Ottawa and Arizona before getting goals from Matt Duchene, J.T. Compher and Carl Soderbeg in a 3-1 win over Detroit Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center.

Chicago, IL

