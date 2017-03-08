Aho scores 2 late goals, Carolina rallies past Rangers, 4-3

New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey skates while Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk and goalie Cam Ward defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2017. Carolina Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov , of Russia, is congratulated by Jordan Staal , Sebastian Aho , of Finland, Brett Pesce and Noah Hanifin following Zykov's first-ever NHL goal, while New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta , also of Finland, looks away during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.