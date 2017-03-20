2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Lavoie: Hurricanes listening to offers for Teuvo Teravainen
The Carolina Hurricanes are sellers today; that's no surprise to anyone. But instead of the usual suspects like Jay McClement , Derek Ryan or Matt Tennyson being the first entries into the deadline-day meat grinder, instead the first player mentioned that the Hurricanes are looking at maybe moving is...uh, Teuvo Teravainen ?! Teravainen, acquired last offseason along with Bryan Bickell in one of Ron Francis' patented absorb-a-cap-hit-and-get-a-nice-player-too deals, is a restricted free agent after this season, the final one on his entry-level deal.
