2017 NHL Draft Preview - Meet The Prospects

It's never too early to talk about prospects, especially with a young, developing core like the Carolina Hurricanes have. The 2017 NHL Draft may not have the same name recognition as recent drafts where Auston Matthews , Patrik Laine , Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel were generational selections, but that doesn't mean that there aren't impact NHL players to be found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.