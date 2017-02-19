Video: On Hockey Day in America, Aust...

Video: On Hockey Day in America, Auston Matthews did this . . .

Born in Scottsdale, AZ., Auston Matthews has taken the NHL by storm in his rookie season as an elite talent headlining an impressive freshman class. Taken first overall last June, Matthews made history with four goals in his debut , surely a dizzying experience for Maple Leafs fans accustomed to heartbreak and frustration.

