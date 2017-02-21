The Ron Hainsey Trade Could Benefit Carolina's Young Defensive Core

Moving Ron Hainsey opens up a lot of doors for the Carolina Hurricanes going forward, both on and off the ice. Off the ice, Ron Francis has yet another pick in the top half of the draft to do with as he sees fit - either pick a player he and his staff feels will contribute to the success of the organization going forward, or package it for an existing NHL player that will do the same.

