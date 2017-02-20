Storm Debris: The Get Out Of Town Edition
Just over 24 hours from now, the Carolina Hurricanes will start their league-mandated week off, the team's first-ever in-season bye week that means no organized activity for five days. The Canes will return to practice on Thursday, February 16 to prepare for the next night's game at home against the Colorado Avalanche , but in the meantime they're going to scatter to recover and get ready for a stretch run that's going to see them play more games than almost any other team in the league.
