Senators add winger Viktor Stalberg for playoff push

The Ottawa Senators added another piece for their playoff push, picking up speedy winger Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes for a third round pick on Tuesday afternoon. Stalberg brings the Senators a bit more depth on the wing, joining 35-year-old Alexandre Burrows, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

