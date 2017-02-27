Senators add winger Viktor Stalberg for playoff push
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Viktor Stalberg is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in New York.The Ottawa Senators added another piece for their playoff push, picking up speedy winger Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes for a third round pick on Tuesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Julie Jacobson OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators added another piece for their playoff push, picking up speedy winger Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes for a third round pick on Tuesday afternoon.
