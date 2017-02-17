Recap: Leafs stifle the Hurricanes 4-0
First period featured a lot of up and down play - the Leafs had a couple of instances of extended offensive zone time, but the Canes had more shots and the best chances. McElhinney isn't always seeing things and a couple of the rebounds have been more trouble than the initial shot but everything's stayed out so far.
