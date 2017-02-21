Preview: Calgary Flames @ Carolina Hurricanes 2/26/17
It's always good to get hot and be on a roll, but if there ever was a time for the Flames to do it, now is the time and they are. Calgary is 8-2-1 in their last 11 and are currently on a 3 game winning streak and won 4 out of their last 5. The Flames have now moved into the 7th spot in the Western Conference, putting them 1 point ahead of St. Louis and 4 points ahead of the Kings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matchsticks & Gasoline.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC