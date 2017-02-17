Phil Di Giuseppe Recalled to Hurricanes Roster After Ty Rattie Claimed on Waivers by Blues
The Carolina Hurricanes recalled LW Phil Di Giuseppe today after the St. Louis Blues claimed RW Ty Rattie on waivers. Coach Bill Peters said in a Saturday interview that he was planning to recall Di Giuseppe before today's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs , and that Di Giuseppe may receive some playing time tonight.
