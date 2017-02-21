Penguins' deal for Ron Hainsey adds s...

Penguins' deal for Ron Hainsey adds size, depth to blue-line

10 hrs ago

The Penguins on Thursday traded for defenceman Ron Hainsey, who has played 891 regular-season games during his 14-year NHL career, but has yet to appear in the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for minor-league forward Danny Kristo and a draft pick.

Chicago, IL

