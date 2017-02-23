The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for minor-league forward Danny Kristo and a draft pick Penguins acquire D Ron Hainsey from Carolina The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for minor-league forward Danny Kristo and a draft pick Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lzs3GQ Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin , of Russia, scores against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward as Hurricanes' Ron Hainsey watches at rear during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Pittsburgh won 3-1.

