Mikko Rantanen lifts Avalanche past Hurricanes in OT

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen , of Finland, is congratulated by Nikita Zadorov , of Russia, Mark Barberio, right, and Nathan MacKinnon following Rantanen's goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Colorado won 2-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.