Lucas Wallmark named AHL Rookie of the Month
The American Hockey League announced today that Charlotte Checkers forward Lucas Wallmark has been named AHL Rookie of the Month for the month of January. Wallmark recorded seven goals and two assists in 13 games in January as the Checkers went 7-5-1 in that stretch.
