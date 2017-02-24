Eddie Lack stopped 34 shots for his ninth career shutout to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators Lack gets 9th career shutout, Hurricanes beat Senators 3-0 Eddie Lack stopped 34 shots for his ninth career shutout to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mgOkN5 Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal shoots and scores against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. RALEIGH, N.C. - Eddie Lack spent a lot of time this season watching his Carolina Hurricanes teammates play while he dealt with concussion issues.

