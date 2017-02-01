Keys, HPU women roll past Longwood

14 hrs ago

Senior Kaylah Keys and sophomores Emma Bockrath and Lindsey Edwards combined for 49 points to pace the High Point University women's basketball team to an 80-49 triumph at Longwood on Tuesday night. The Panthers jumped out to a 41-19 halftime lead and cruised to an 80-49 victory to move to 5-4 in Big South action on the year.

