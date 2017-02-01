Keys, HPU women roll past Longwood
Senior Kaylah Keys and sophomores Emma Bockrath and Lindsey Edwards combined for 49 points to pace the High Point University women's basketball team to an 80-49 triumph at Longwood on Tuesday night. The Panthers jumped out to a 41-19 halftime lead and cruised to an 80-49 victory to move to 5-4 in Big South action on the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC