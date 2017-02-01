Keys, HPU women roll past Longwood

Senior Kaylah Keys and sophomores Emma Bockrath and Lindsey Edwards combined for 49 points to pace the High Point University women's basketball team to an 80-49 triumph at Longwood on Tuesday night. The Panthers jumped out to a 41-19 halftime lead and cruised to an 80-49 victory to move to 5-4 in Big South action on the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.