Jets Lose 5-4, Off Til 28th

Too bad these Canadian teams can't meet in a series other than a Stanley Cup final, as they played a second hard-hitting 5-4 game Tuesday after an October overtime home win for Winnipeg. Aho, Carolina's second-round pick, 35th overall, in 2015, skates on a line with veteran Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm, and is second on the Hurricanes with 17 goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.