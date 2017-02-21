Injury-Depleted Senators Fall 3-0 to ...

Injury-Depleted Senators Fall 3-0 to Hurricanes

During the midst of an abundance of trade talk and movement throughout the entire league, the Ottawa Senators had an opportunity to move into first place in the Atlantic Division with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes. The Montreal Canadiens had held the top spot in the division since the first game of the 2016-17 campaign.

