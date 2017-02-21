Hurricanes vs Penguins: Preview, Game...

Hurricanes vs Penguins: Preview, Game Notes, Statistics, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins February 20, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Fox Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Pensburgh Hurricanes defenseman Ron Hainsey will record his 300th game played in a Hurricanes jersey tonight. In his 299 games, the Connecticut native has tallied 58 points .

