Hurricanes vs Flames: Game Preview, Notes, Lines and Rosters

Carolina Hurricanes vs Calgary Flames February 26, 2017 - 3:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Fox Sports Southeast - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Matchsticks & Gasoline The Hurricanes will wear their third jerseys today for the eighth time this season. The team is 6-1-0 in their black jerseys in this campaign.

