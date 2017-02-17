Hurricanes vs Avalanche: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs Colorado Avalanche February 17, 2017 - 7:30 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Fox Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Mile High Hockey Tonight's game is part of the Hurricanes Homegrown Series. Christiane will perform live music during intermission.

