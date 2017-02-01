Hurricanes to Hold 'You Can Play' Night on Feb 24th
The Hurricanes announced via Twitter on Thursday that they will be holding a You Can Play Night in conjunction with the NHL's 'Hockey is For Everyone' month that will be taking place throughout February. This season, NHL Clubs have designated one player to be a You Can Play ambassador, being a leader in the locker room and in the community on diversity, equality, and inclusion.
