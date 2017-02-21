How could Noah Hanifin benefit from t...

How could Noah Hanifin benefit from the Ron Hainsey trade?

When Ron Hainsey was moved to Pittsburgh on Thursday for a second round pick in 2017 and Danny Kristo , I was obviously excited by the return. As a close follower of all things prospects and NHL Draft , the second round selection the Canes received will provide GM Ron Francis even more ammo for his arsenal to not only improve the system further, but open options for improving the NHL roster for 2017-18.

