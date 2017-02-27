GameDay Caterwaul: Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers
GOODIES : Celebrate Fat Tuesday tonight vs Carolina! NHL Centennial Fan Arena March 2-4 ! Panther Conservation Night March 10 vs Minnesota! LAST MEETING: Host CAR 3 - FLA 2 - 11/27/2016 They won the 2016 Atlantic Division title -- against long odds -- and then proceeded to change just about everything, from their uniforms to many of their players before finally firing coach Gerard Gallant. Then, earlier this month, they finally seemed to have turned a corner, producing the first 5-0-0 road trip in franchise history ... only to lose on Sunday night, marking four consecutive home defeats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Litter Box Cats.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC