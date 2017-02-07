Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell Nears Return to Ice

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Bryan Bickell has made headlines in recent months as he battles multiple sclerosis, and those hoping to see him get back on the ice got some fantastic news on Tuesday. In recent weeks, Bickell has begun to skate and work out with his new teammates with the Carolina Hurricanes, and his hope is that he will be able to return to action when the Hurricanes get done with their bye week on Feb. 17. Beginning on that date, the Hurricanes will play five consecutive home games, and Bickell is hoping that he can make his way into the lineup during that stretch.

