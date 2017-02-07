Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell Nears ...

Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell Nears Return to Ice

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Bryan Bickell has made headlines in recent months as he battles multiple sclerosis, and those hoping to see him get back on the ice got some fantastic news on Tuesday. In recent weeks, Bickell has begun to skate and work out with his new teammates with the Carolina Hurricanes, and his hope is that he will be able to return to action when the Hurricanes get done with their bye week on Feb. 17. Beginning on that date, the Hurricanes will play five consecutive home games, and Bickell is hoping that he can make his way into the lineup during that stretch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,677,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC