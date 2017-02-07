Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell Nears Return to Ice
Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Bryan Bickell has made headlines in recent months as he battles multiple sclerosis, and those hoping to see him get back on the ice got some fantastic news on Tuesday. In recent weeks, Bickell has begun to skate and work out with his new teammates with the Carolina Hurricanes, and his hope is that he will be able to return to action when the Hurricanes get done with their bye week on Feb. 17. Beginning on that date, the Hurricanes will play five consecutive home games, and Bickell is hoping that he can make his way into the lineup during that stretch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC