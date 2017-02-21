Enough of the losing: Florida Panther...

Enough of the losing: Florida Panthers playoff run has to start now

2 hrs ago

With 21 games left - many against teams they are chasing in the standings - the Panthers have plenty of opportunity to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot and see what they can do in the postseason. Their playoff run needs to start Tuesday when the struggling Carolina Hurricanes visit BB&T Center.

