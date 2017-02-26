Edmonton Oilers Trade Rumors: Justin ...

Edmonton Oilers Trade Rumors: Justin Faulk

With rumors swirling that Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Justin Faulk is being shopped, many wonder if the Edmonton Oilers are suitors. As the Feb. 28 trade deadline approaches, Edmonton is in need of a right-handed, puck-moving defenceman for help on the power-play.

