Carolina Hurricanes Weekly Thoughts: Ron Hainsey Trade, Eddie Lack, and Trade Deadline
A do or die homestand was nothing short of a dud for the Carolina Hurricanes this past week as they've quickly fallen out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. Now 11 points shy of the second wild card spot with 24 games to go, it looks like Ron Francis' trade deadline strategy is no longer a secret.
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
