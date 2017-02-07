Carolina Hurricanes Weekly Thoughts: Elias Lindholm Shining, a New...

This five-game stretch in between the All-Star break and Carolina's mid-February bye week could end up being the make or break portion of the 2016-17 season, and so far, the Hurricanes haven't broken. Carolina went 3-0-0 last week, defeating a pair of teams with whom they are in tight playoff contention in the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders .

