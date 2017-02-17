Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, How to Watch

February 19, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Fox Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Pension Plan Puppets So, now that the bye week and the subsequent game are done, the Hurricanes can get down to business. After last night, teams coming off their bye week are 3-12-4 in their first game back, and no team has won a game in February returning from their week off.

