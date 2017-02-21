Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, How to Watch
Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators February 24, 2017 - 7:30 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Fox Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Silver Seven Sens The post- Ron Hainsey era begins for the Carolina Hurricanes as they prepare to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. With the veteran defenseman on his way to Pittsburgh, the Canes blueline sported a different look in yesterday's practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC