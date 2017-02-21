Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senator...

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, How to Watch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators February 24, 2017 - 7:30 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Fox Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Silver Seven Sens The post- Ron Hainsey era begins for the Carolina Hurricanes as they prepare to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. With the veteran defenseman on his way to Pittsburgh, the Canes blueline sported a different look in yesterday's practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC