Carolina Hurricanes Top 20 At 20: Vote For Your Top Canes of the Past 20 Years

Twenty years ago, on May 6, 1997, Peter Karmanos announced at a press conference that the Hartford Whalers would relocate to North Carolina, becoming the Carolina Hurricanes . In that time, the Triangle has been treated to some extraordinary highs - a Stanley Cup , three Eastern Conference Final appearances, three division titles, the NHL All-Star Game - and some depressing lows - the Greensboro black curtain, a season where the top goal scorer didn't crack 20 goals, and a too-long playoff drought.

Chicago, IL

